BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUI opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.