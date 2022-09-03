BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE MUI opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
