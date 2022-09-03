BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 103,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

