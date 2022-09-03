BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 13,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

