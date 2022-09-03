BlackRock Inc. Sells 133,463 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,123,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.73% of Roper Technologies worth $3,363,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ROP stock opened at $400.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.07 and its 200-day moving average is $433.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

