BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,041,404 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,742,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,041,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $3,424,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,080,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

