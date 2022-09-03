BlackRock Inc. Purchases 628,117 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.34% of Amphenol worth $3,304,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

