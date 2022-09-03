BlackRock Inc. Purchases 154,048 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $2,966,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,941,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $395.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

