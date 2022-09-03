BlackRock Inc. Purchases 123,001 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.88% of Marriott International worth $2,804,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

