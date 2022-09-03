BlackRock Inc. Has $3.08 Billion Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,648,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,881,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.77% of ONEOK worth $3,082,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,922,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

