BlackRock Inc. Has $3.03 Billion Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.28% of Phillips 66 worth $3,026,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

