BlackRock Inc. Has $2.88 Billion Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.02% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,879,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

