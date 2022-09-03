BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of Fastenal worth $2,747,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fastenal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 52,254 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

