BlackRock Inc. Buys 4,455,849 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $3,186,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

