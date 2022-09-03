BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,063,712 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $2,620,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

