BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

