BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of ECAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,581. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager David William Clayton bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

