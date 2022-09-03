BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,965. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

