BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,965. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.