BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 220,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,343. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $518,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 160.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

