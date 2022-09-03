BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 93,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

