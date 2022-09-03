BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 93,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
