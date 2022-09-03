BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.91 during midday trading on Friday. 126,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,867,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

