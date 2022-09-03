BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTZ remained flat at $10.91 on Friday. 126,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,599. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
