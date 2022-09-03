BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BHK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 97,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

