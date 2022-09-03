BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

BL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 525,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.78.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

