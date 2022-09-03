BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $73.37. 1,437,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,746. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

