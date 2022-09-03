Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $378.49 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $19,774.70 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $378.49 billion and $23.36 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00596725 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00265597 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016742 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003751 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,140,231 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
