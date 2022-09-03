Bisichi’s (BISI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bisichi (LON:BISI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of Bisichi stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.56) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 508.50 ($6.14). The company has a market cap of £31.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,623.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

