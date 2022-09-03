Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.28

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 112910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. The company has a market cap of C$344.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.21.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

About Bird Construction

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

