Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE BVS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 43,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,141. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $564.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

