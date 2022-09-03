Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Bill.com Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE BILL traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,606. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.33. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bill.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 93.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
