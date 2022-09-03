Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at GBX 4,700.50 ($56.80) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,409.24. The company has a market capitalization of £58.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,751.63%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.