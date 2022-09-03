Berenberg Bank Raises Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Price Target to GBX 115

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Empiric Student Property to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 108 ($1.30).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ESP opened at GBX 96.10 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £579.73 million and a P/E ratio of 640.67. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 80.10 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.84.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

(Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.