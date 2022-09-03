Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

ETR:SAP opened at €85.32 ($87.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

