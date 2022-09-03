Beer Money Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,487.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $376,530.81 and $1,487.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00131992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022244 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.