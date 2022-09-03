Beam (BEAM) One Day Volume Tops $1.68 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Beam has a total market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 402.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,972,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

