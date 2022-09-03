Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,591 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,986 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

