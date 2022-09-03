Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,292,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.16 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $327.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

