Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $138.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

