Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

