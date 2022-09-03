Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $519.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

