Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $985,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 169,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.63.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

