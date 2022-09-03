Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.9% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HCA opened at $200.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
