Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

