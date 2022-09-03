BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.11

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.11 and traded as low as $45.15. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.52.
About BE Semiconductor Industries
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.