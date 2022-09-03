BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.11

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.11 and traded as low as $45.15. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.52.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 47.26%.

(Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.