Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $56.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.29 and last traded at $56.38, with a volume of 76450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after acquiring an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.