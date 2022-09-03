Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 610.40 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 622.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 623.08.

Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement

About Phoenix Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.