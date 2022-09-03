Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

