Barclays Lowers Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 116

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 116 ($1.40) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 116 ($1.40).

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 67.15 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.49 million and a P/E ratio of -19.77. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

