Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$151.26.

TSE BMO opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$82.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$118.79 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

