Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 246,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 63,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

BNDSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

