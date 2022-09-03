Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of BCH opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.